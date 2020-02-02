Listen Live Sports

NC A&T looks to extend streak vs SC St.

February 2, 2020 6:30 am
 
2 min read
      

South Carolina State (9-11, 4-4) vs. NC A&T (11-12, 7-1)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its fifth straight conference win against South Carolina State. NC A&T’s last MEAC loss came against the Coppin State Eagles 79-75 on Jan. 18. South Carolina State came up short in a 73-56 game at NC Central in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively accounted for 56 percent of NC A&T’s scoring this season. For South Carolina State, .

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 86.4 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Langley has made or assisted on 58 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 58 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Aggies are 5-0 when they record 11 or more steals and 6-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or worse, and 4-11 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: NC A&T has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 87.7 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T attempts more free throws per game than any other MEAC team. The Aggies have averaged 23.8 free throws per game this season, including 29.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

