NC Central 58, Morgan St. 57

NC CENTRAL (12-12)

Blount 6-12 8-12 20, Whatley 3-5 0-0 6, Fennell 1-4 0-0 2, Palmer 6-11 1-2 17, Perkins 3-10 1-3 7, Graves 0-5 2-2 2, Clayborne 1-1 2-2 4, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 14-21 58.

MORGAN ST. (13-13)

Baxter 4-9 1-2 12, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 3-8 2-2 8, Devonish 3-9 2-2 9, M.Miller 5-7 0-2 10, Grantsaan 2-5 0-0 6, Burke 1-5 0-0 3, Campbell 0-3 3-3 3, Syfax 0-2 2-2 2, Sorber 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 10-13 57.

Halftime_NC Central 25-24. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 4-15 (Palmer 4-7, Fennell 0-1, Whatley 0-1, Blount 0-3, Graves 0-3), Morgan St. 7-21 (Baxter 3-7, Grantsaan 2-4, Burke 1-3, Devonish 1-3, Campbell 0-1, M.Miller 0-1, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out_Whatley. Rebounds_NC Central 25 (Blount 9), Morgan St. 30 (M.Miller 8). Assists_NC Central 12 (Perkins 6), Morgan St. 7 (Davis 2). Total Fouls_NC Central 16, Morgan St. 18. A_2,108 (4,250).

