NC Central 69, Norfolk St. 63

February 3, 2020 9:13 pm
 
NORFOLK ST. (10-13)

Kalogerias 1-3 0-0 2, Bishop 3-9 4-5 10, Bryant 1-5 0-0 2, Carter 6-9 1-3 14, Whitley 4-10 0-2 9, Ricks 3-7 0-0 8, Jenkins 4-7 2-2 12, Sidibe 1-1 0-0 3, Hicks 1-1 0-0 3, Chavis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 7-12 63.

NC CENTRAL (10-12)

Blount 4-10 4-6 12, Whatley 4-5 0-0 10, Keyser 7-10 8-9 23, Palmer 5-10 0-1 13, Perkins 3-9 0-0 7, Fennell 1-2 0-0 2, Clayborne 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-2 0-0 0, Melvin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-50 12-16 69.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 8-22 (Jenkins 2-4, Ricks 2-5, Carter 1-1, Hicks 1-1, Sidibe 1-1, Whitley 1-2, Kalogerias 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Bishop 0-5), NC Central 7-22 (Palmer 3-8, Whatley 2-3, Keyser 1-3, Perkins 1-3, Graves 0-2, Blount 0-3). Fouled Out_Carter. Rebounds_Norfolk St. 28 (Bishop 7), NC Central 27 (Blount 10). Assists_Norfolk St. 15 (Bishop 7), NC Central 12 (Perkins 8). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 20, NC Central 18. A_1,486 (3,056).

