NC Central 73, SC State 56

February 1, 2020 5:58 pm
 
SC STATE (9-10)

Applewhite 3-6 2-2 8, Bottenberg 0-1 0-0 0, Croskey 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 2-3 0-0 4, Etienne 0-3 0-0 0, Felder 0-0 0-0 6, Fields 0-0 1-2 1, Hill 1-1 0-2 2, Kinard 0-3 0-0 0, Moorer 2-3 0-0 5, Neal 1-1 0-0 2, Riley 5-9 2-2 13, Sellers 0-4 7-8 7, Simmons 4-12 2-2 12, Stone 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 18-47 16-22 62.

NC CENTRAL (9-12)

Ayetey 1-1 0-0 2, Blount 4-8 0-0 10, Clayborne 3-3 1-2 7, Fennell 2-4 3-4 7, Graves 2-11 0-0 6, Keyser 9-12 3-5 23, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Melvin 1-3 0-0 2, Palmer 2-5 0-4 5, Perkins 3-5 0-1 6, Whatley 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 29-56 7-16 73.

Halftime_NC Central 31-27. 3-Point Goals_SC State 4-14 (Simmons 2-4, Moorer 1-1, Riley 1-2, Croskey 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Etienne 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Kinard 0-3), NC Central 8-22 (Blount 2-2, Keyser 2-5, Graves 2-8, Whatley 1-2, Palmer 1-4, Fennell 0-1). Rebounds_SC State 30 (Applewhite 6), NC Central 30 (Blount 5). Assists_SC State 11 (Applewhite, Edwards, Sellers 2), NC Central 17 (Perkins 7). Total Fouls_SC State 15, NC Central 19.

