NC Central 74, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

February 22, 2020 6:53 pm
 
MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-22)

Cheeseman 4-10 2-3 10, Gyamfi 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Frost 2-8 7-8 12, Phillip 2-4 0-0 5, Bartley 2-8 1-2 5, Prevost 2-3 4-5 8, Voyles 5-9 0-0 11, Guy 1-2 0-0 2, McIntosh 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-52 14-18 55.

NC CENTRAL (13-13)

Blount 12-21 4-7 28, Whatley 3-5 2-3 8, Fennell 5-7 4-4 16, Palmer 3-10 0-0 8, Perkins 3-7 1-1 7, Keyser 2-7 0-0 5, Graves 0-2 0-0 0, Clayborne 0-0 0-0 0, Melvin 1-3 0-0 2, Ayetey 0-0 0-0 0, McCoy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 11-15 74.

Halftime_NC Central 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 3-19 (Phillip 1-3, Voyles 1-4, Frost 1-6, Anderson 0-2, Bartley 0-4), NC Central 5-19 (Fennell 2-3, Palmer 2-6, Keyser 1-4, Blount 0-1, Whatley 0-1, Graves 0-2, Perkins 0-2). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 26 (Cheeseman 7), NC Central 41 (Blount 18). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 11 (Anderson 3), NC Central 14 (Perkins 7). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 16, NC Central 16. A_1,287 (3,056).

