NC Central 80, Howard 65

HOWARD (2-26)

Cousins 2-5 0-0 4, Bristol 4-14 0-1 11, Garvey 3-7 0-0 8, P.Jones 0-0 3-4 3, Williams 8-16 3-5 22, Toure 2-4 0-0 4, Bethea 2-2 0-0 6, Lee 0-0 2-2 2, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, Barber 0-1 0-0 0, G.Jones 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 23-52 8-12 65.

NC CENTRAL (14-13)

Blount 9-14 2-6 20, Whatley 1-4 0-0 2, Fennell 0-2 0-0 0, Palmer 5-16 1-2 15, Perkins 1-1 0-0 2, Keyser 5-8 0-0 12, Melvin 3-7 0-0 7, Clayborne 4-7 3-6 11, Graves 4-11 0-0 11, Ayetey 0-0 0-0 0, Dawkins 0-0 0-0 0, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 6-14 80.

Halftime_NC Central 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Howard 11-24 (Williams 3-7, Bristol 3-9, Bethea 2-2, Garvey 2-5, G.Jones 1-1), NC Central 10-30 (Palmer 4-14, Graves 3-8, Keyser 2-4, Melvin 1-1, Blount 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Whatley 0-1). Rebounds_Howard 25 (Bristol 6), NC Central 41 (Blount 11). Assists_Howard 19 (P.Jones 7), NC Central 25 (Melvin 10). Total Fouls_Howard 10, NC Central 14. A_1,496 (3,056).

