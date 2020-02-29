NC Central 83, SC State 82, 2OT

NC CENTRAL (15-13)

Blount 8-14 2-3 20, Whatley 2-3 1-1 6, Fennell 3-7 3-4 9, Palmer 0-5 1-2 1, Perkins 0-3 0-0 0, Keyser 7-10 1-3 17, Clayborne 4-5 1-1 9, Melvin 4-5 5-6 15, Graves 2-2 0-0 4, Ayetey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-55 14-20 83.

SC STATE (11-16)

Applewhite 7-13 7-12 21, Fields 1-2 2-2 4, Kinard 3-5 4-6 12, Neal 3-8 3-4 9, Simmons 1-3 2-2 5, Sellers 3-5 4-4 11, Moorer 6-11 0-1 15, Etienne 1-2 0-0 2, Riley 1-3 1-2 3, Croskey 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 23-33 82.

Halftime_NC Central 33-25. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 7-18 (Melvin 2-2, Blount 2-3, Keyser 2-3, Whatley 1-2, Fennell 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Palmer 0-5), SC State 7-17 (Moorer 3-6, Kinard 2-3, Sellers 1-1, Simmons 1-2, Etienne 0-1, Neal 0-2, Riley 0-2). Fouled Out_Whatley, Melvin, Simmons. Rebounds_NC Central 27 (Blount, Fennell 5), SC State 26 (Applewhite 6). Assists_NC Central 5 (Keyser 2), SC State 9 (Riley 3). Total Fouls_NC Central 28, SC State 19. A_477 (3,200).

