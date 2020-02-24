Listen Live Sports

NC Central beats Howard 80-65 for 15th straight home win

February 24, 2020 10:01 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jibri Blount had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Deven Palmer added 15 points and North Carolina Central beat Howard 80-65 on Monday night for its 15th straight home victory.

C.J. Keyser chipped in with 12 points, and Evan Clayborne and Ty Graves each had 11 points for NCCU (14-13, 10-3 MEAC), which made 10 3-pointers. The Eagles only trail North Carolina A&T (11-3) for the league lead. NCCU outrebounded Howard 42-29, including 20-8 on the offensive glass, and turned 17 turnovers into 26 points.

Charles Williams led Howard (3-26, 0-13) with 22 points. Wayne Bristol added 11.

Howard led 19-10 before NCCU took the lead for good, at 20-19, during a 14-0 run. The Eagles led by as many as 25 points, after another 12-0 spurt for a 78-53 advantage, in the second half.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

