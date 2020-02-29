NC State 77, Pittsburgh 73

PITTSBURGH (15-15)

Brown 1-1 0-0 2, X.Johnson 5-14 1-2 13, McGowens 3-5 0-2 7, Champagnie 3-10 3-6 10, Toney 9-13 4-4 24, Hamilton 2-5 6-11 10, Coulibaly 3-7 1-2 7, Drumgoole 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 15-27 73.

NC STATE (18-11)

Bates 5-6 3-5 13, Bryce 5-15 4-4 16, Funderburk 5-9 4-4 14, Daniels 2-7 0-0 4, M.Johnson 2-7 5-8 9, Hellems 6-6 2-2 16, Beverly 1-7 2-4 5, Andree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 20-27 77.

Halftime_Pittsburgh 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-14 (Toney 2-4, X.Johnson 2-5, McGowens 1-1, Champagnie 1-4), NC State 5-22 (Hellems 2-2, Bryce 2-6, Beverly 1-6, Funderburk 0-1, Daniels 0-3, M.Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Champagnie, Funderburk, Hellems. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 28 (Hamilton 9), NC State 34 (Bates 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (McGowens 5), NC State 12 (M.Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 24, NC State 23. A_15,818 (19,772).

