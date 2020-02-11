Listen Live Sports

NC State 79, Syracuse 74

February 11, 2020 9:22 pm
 
NC STATE (16-8)

Bates 1-2 2-4 4, Bryce 5-7 5-7 19, Funderburk 3-3 3-4 9, Beverly 1-5 0-0 3, Daniels 8-15 5-9 23, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Hellems 3-7 3-4 10, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Andree 1-2 0-0 3, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 18-28 79.

SYRACUSE (14-10)

Dolezaj 4-10 5-6 13, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Sidibe 1-2 0-0 2, Boeheim 4-15 0-0 10, Girard 9-22 11-12 30, Guerrier 6-12 4-7 16, Edwards 1-2 1-2 3, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 21-27 74.

Halftime_NC State 39-35. 3-Point Goals_NC State 11-25 (Bryce 4-6, Daniels 2-6, Johnson 2-6, Hellems 1-1, Andree 1-2, Beverly 1-4), Syracuse 3-18 (Boeheim 2-8, Girard 1-10). Fouled Out_Sidibe, Boeheim. Rebounds_NC State 29 (Hellems 7), Syracuse 30 (Guerrier 10). Assists_NC State 16 (Johnson 8), Syracuse 7 (Boeheim 3). Total Fouls_NC State 19, Syracuse 21. A_22,137 (35,446).

