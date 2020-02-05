Listen Live Sports

NC State 83, Miami 72

NC STATE (15-8)

Bates 5-5 0-2 10, Bryce 8-16 4-5 22, Funderburk 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 5-14 1-1 14, Johnson 6-12 7-8 19, B.Beverly 5-9 0-0 14, Andree 0-2 0-0 0, Dixon 1-1 0-1 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 12-17 83.

MIAMI (11-11)

Waardenburg 1-2 3-6 5, Miller 2-6 1-4 5, H.Beverly 7-12 5-6 20, Vasiljevic 7-22 1-2 18, Wong 3-8 5-6 12, Walker 3-5 0-0 6, Stone 1-5 4-4 6, Herenton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 19-28 72.

Halftime_NC State 44-32. 3-Point Goals_NC State 9-22 (B.Beverly 4-7, Daniels 3-6, Bryce 2-6, Funderburk 0-1, Andree 0-2), Miami 5-23 (Vasiljevic 3-14, Wong 1-2, H.Beverly 1-6, Stone 0-1). Rebounds_NC State 32 (Bryce 11), Miami 34 (Waardenburg, Wong, Walker 7). Assists_NC State 16 (Johnson 12), Miami 7 (H.Beverly, Wong, Stone 2). Total Fouls_NC State 20, Miami 18.

