NC State 88, No. 6 Duke 66

DUKE (22-4)

Hurt 1-2 0-2 3, Carey 10-20 7-12 27, Goldwire 3-9 0-0 7, Jones 6-18 3-5 17, Stanley 2-5 0-2 4, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, O’Connell 1-4 0-0 2, DeLaurier 1-4 0-1 2, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 10-22 66.

NC STATE (17-9)

Bates 0-0 0-2 0, Bryce 3-10 1-1 7, Funderburk 8-15 4-4 21, Daniels 8-15 8-10 25, Johnson 10-19 3-4 28, Hellems 2-7 0-0 5, Beverly 1-5 0-0 2, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Farthing 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 16-21 88.

Halftime_NC State 44-29. 3-Point Goals_Duke 4-17 (Jones 2-5, Hurt 1-2, Goldwire 1-4, Baker 0-1, Moore 0-1, Carey 0-2, O’Connell 0-2), NC State 8-13 (Johnson 5-6, Funderburk 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Hellems 1-3, Beverly 0-1). Fouled Out_Bates. Rebounds_Duke 41 (Carey 12), NC State 43 (Bryce 10). Assists_Duke 6 (Jones 4), NC State 10 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Duke 19, NC State 20. A_19,515 (19,772).

