NC State looks to extend streak vs Pitt

Pittsburgh (15-14, 6-12) vs. North Carolina State (17-11, 8-9)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. In its last eight wins against the Panthers, North Carolina State has won by an average of 9 points. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2014, a 74-62 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 90 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: M. Johnson has made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Pittsburgh has lost its last six road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 73.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pack. North Carolina State has an assist on 37 of 85 field goals (43.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Pittsburgh has assists on 37 of 59 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Pittsburgh has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all ACC teams. That figure has slipped to 21.9 percent during the team’s five-game losing streak, however.

