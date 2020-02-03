Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

February 3, 2020 12:56 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota (49) 21-3-3 998 2
2. Cornell 15-2-4 913 1
3. Minnesota State (1) 24-4-2 903 3
4. Boston College 16-7-0 839 5
5. Clarkson 19-6-2 768 6
6. Minnesota Duluth 15-9-2 749 10
7. Denver 17-6-5 739 4
8. UMass 16-9-2 597 7
9. Penn State 17-9-2 535 8
10. Providence 14-7-5 497 9
11. Arizona State 18-9-3 489 12
12. Northeastern 14-7-2 482 13
13. Ohio State 16-9-3 471 11
14. UMass Lowell 13-7-5 307 14
15. Northern Michigan 16-8-4 290 15
16. Quinnipiac 16-9-1 257 18
17. Harvard 10-6-4 192 16
18. Bemidji State 16-8-4 131 19
19. Michigan State 13-12-1 107 17
20. Sacred Heart 18-8-2 73 20

Others receiving votes: Maine 52, Bowling Green 27, Minnesota 22, Notre Dame 20, Western Michigan 19, Boston University 5, Dartmouth 4, Michigan Tech 4, New Hampshire 4, AIC 2, Michigan 2, Omaha 2.

