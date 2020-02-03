NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota (49)
|21-3-3
|998
|2
|2. Cornell
|15-2-4
|913
|1
|3. Minnesota State (1)
|24-4-2
|903
|3
|4. Boston College
|16-7-0
|839
|5
|5. Clarkson
|19-6-2
|768
|6
|6. Minnesota Duluth
|15-9-2
|749
|10
|7. Denver
|17-6-5
|739
|4
|8. UMass
|16-9-2
|597
|7
|9. Penn State
|17-9-2
|535
|8
|10. Providence
|14-7-5
|497
|9
|11. Arizona State
|18-9-3
|489
|12
|12. Northeastern
|14-7-2
|482
|13
|13. Ohio State
|16-9-3
|471
|11
|14. UMass Lowell
|13-7-5
|307
|14
|15. Northern Michigan
|16-8-4
|290
|15
|16. Quinnipiac
|16-9-1
|257
|18
|17. Harvard
|10-6-4
|192
|16
|18. Bemidji State
|16-8-4
|131
|19
|19. Michigan State
|13-12-1
|107
|17
|20. Sacred Heart
|18-8-2
|73
|20
Others receiving votes: Maine 52, Bowling Green 27, Minnesota 22, Notre Dame 20, Western Michigan 19, Boston University 5, Dartmouth 4, Michigan Tech 4, New Hampshire 4, AIC 2, Michigan 2, Omaha 2.
