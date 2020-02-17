Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

February 17, 2020 12:48 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota (49) 23-3-3 999 1
2. Cornell 19-2-4 929 2
3. Minnesota State (1) 26-4-2 910 3
4. Minnesota Duluth 17-9-2 833 4
5. Clarkson 22-6-2 786 5
6. Boston College 19-8-1 754 7
7. Denver 17-8-5 684 6
8. Massachusetts 18-9-2 664 8
9. Arizona State 22-9-3 545 10
10. Northeastern 17-8-3 543 12
11. Penn State 19-10-3 528 9
12. Ohio State 16-10-4 396 13
13. Bemidji State 18-8-4 374 16
14. UMass Lowell 15-9-5 342 11
15. Providence 15-9-6 327 14
16. Quinnipiac 18-10-2 259 15
17. Maine 16-10-4 190 17
18. Minnesota 14-11-5 123
19. Western Michigan 15-10-5 103
20. Harvard 11-8-6 53 18

Others receiving votes: AIC 43, Michigan 32, Sacred Heart 21, Northern Michigan 18, Boston University 15, Michigan State 14, Notre Dame 12, Bowling Green 3.

