NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota (49)
|23-3-3
|999
|1
|2. Cornell
|19-2-4
|929
|2
|3. Minnesota State (1)
|26-4-2
|910
|3
|4. Minnesota Duluth
|17-9-2
|833
|4
|5. Clarkson
|22-6-2
|786
|5
|6. Boston College
|19-8-1
|754
|7
|7. Denver
|17-8-5
|684
|6
|8. Massachusetts
|18-9-2
|664
|8
|9. Arizona State
|22-9-3
|545
|10
|10. Northeastern
|17-8-3
|543
|12
|11. Penn State
|19-10-3
|528
|9
|12. Ohio State
|16-10-4
|396
|13
|13. Bemidji State
|18-8-4
|374
|16
|14. UMass Lowell
|15-9-5
|342
|11
|15. Providence
|15-9-6
|327
|14
|16. Quinnipiac
|18-10-2
|259
|15
|17. Maine
|16-10-4
|190
|17
|18. Minnesota
|14-11-5
|123
|—
|19. Western Michigan
|15-10-5
|103
|—
|20. Harvard
|11-8-6
|53
|18
Others receiving votes: AIC 43, Michigan 32, Sacred Heart 21, Northern Michigan 18, Boston University 15, Michigan State 14, Notre Dame 12, Bowling Green 3.
