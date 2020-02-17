NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota (49) 23-3-3 999 1 2. Cornell 19-2-4 929 2 3. Minnesota State (1) 26-4-2 910 3 4. Minnesota Duluth 17-9-2 833 4 5. Clarkson 22-6-2 786 5 6. Boston College 19-8-1 754 7 7. Denver 17-8-5 684 6 8. Massachusetts 18-9-2 664 8 9. Arizona State 22-9-3 545 10 10. Northeastern 17-8-3 543 12 11. Penn State 19-10-3 528 9 12. Ohio State 16-10-4 396 13 13. Bemidji State 18-8-4 374 16 14. UMass Lowell 15-9-5 342 11 15. Providence 15-9-6 327 14 16. Quinnipiac 18-10-2 259 15 17. Maine 16-10-4 190 17 18. Minnesota 14-11-5 123 — 19. Western Michigan 15-10-5 103 — 20. Harvard 11-8-6 53 18

Others receiving votes: AIC 43, Michigan 32, Sacred Heart 21, Northern Michigan 18, Boston University 15, Michigan State 14, Notre Dame 12, Bowling Green 3.

