NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|12
|2
|2
|2
|40
|64
|36
|21
|3
|3
|Minnesota-Duluth
|10
|4
|2
|0
|32
|57
|39
|15
|9
|2
|Western Michigan
|8
|6
|2
|2
|28
|57
|54
|12
|10
|4
|Denver
|7
|5
|4
|3
|28
|45
|37
|17
|6
|5
|Omaha
|6
|7
|3
|0
|21
|49
|52
|12
|11
|5
|St. Cloud St.
|7
|9
|0
|0
|21
|42
|50
|10
|12
|4
|Miami
|3
|11
|2
|1
|12
|42
|56
|6
|16
|4
|Colorado College
|3
|12
|1
|0
|10
|35
|67
|8
|15
|1
|Friday’s Games
RPI at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Denver at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
