NCHC Glance

February 5, 2020 3:04 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 12 2 2 2 40 64 36 21 3 3
Minnesota-Duluth 10 4 2 0 32 57 39 15 9 2
Western Michigan 8 6 2 2 28 57 54 12 10 4
Denver 7 5 4 3 28 45 37 17 6 5
Omaha 6 7 3 0 21 49 52 12 11 5
St. Cloud St. 7 9 0 0 21 42 50 10 12 4
Miami 3 11 2 1 12 42 56 6 16 4
Colorado College 3 12 1 0 10 35 67 8 15 1
Friday’s Games

RPI at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

RPI at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

W. Michigan at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

W. Michigan at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

