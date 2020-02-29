Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

February 29, 2020 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 16 3 3 2 53 80 45 25 4 4
Minnesota-Duluth 15 5 2 0 47 79 51 20 10 2
Denver 10 8 4 3 37 67 54 20 9 5
Western Michigan 10 9 3 2 35 71 67 16 13 5
St. Cloud St. 10 10 2 0 33 59 64 13 13 6
Omaha 7 12 3 0 24 59 69 13 16 5
Miami 5 14 3 2 20 55 76 8 19 5
Colorado College 4 16 2 1 15 45 89 11 19 2
Friday’s Games

Miami 3, Omaha 0

Minn. Duluth 4, Colorado College 2

North Dakota 3, W. Michigan 1

St. Cloud St. 5, Denver 1

Saturday’s Games

Miami 4, Omaha 0

Denver 5, St. Cloud St. 2

Minn. Duluth 6, Colorado College 1

North Dakota 2, W. Michigan 1, OT

