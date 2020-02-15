Listen Live Sports

Neal scores 21 to lift SC State past CSU 70-66

February 15, 2020 7:55 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rayshawn Neal tied his career high with 21 points plus 10 rebounds as South Carolina State narrowly beat Coppin State 70-66 on Saturday.

Damani Applewhite had 15 points for South Carolina State (11-12, 6-5 Mid-Eastern Conference). Ozante Fields added eight rebounds.

Andrew Robinson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (8-19, 4-8). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Dejuan Clayton scored 13 points with eight rebounds. Koby Thomas had 13 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. South Carolina State defeated Coppin State 79-75 on Jan. 4. South Carolina State plays Morgan State at home on Monday. Coppin State plays Norfolk State on the road on Monday.

