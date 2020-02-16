Listen Live Sports

Nebraska-Omaha 85, Denver 62

February 16, 2020 7:29 pm
 
DENVER (5-22)

Green 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 6-8 0-0 12, Gatlin 1-4 0-0 3, Murkey 10-18 5-8 28, Townsend 0-4 0-2 0, Eastmond 0-4 0-0 0, Nzekwesi 4-8 2-2 10, Kurnaz 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Bickham 1-2 0-0 2, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 7-12 62.

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (13-14)

Pile 10-15 0-3 20, Tut 3-4 0-0 6, Gibson 4-13 0-0 11, K.Robinson 6-12 4-4 17, Thornhill 3-4 2-2 10, Akinwole 3-5 1-2 8, Ruffin 3-7 2-4 9, Hughes 2-3 0-0 4, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 9-15 85.

Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Denver 5-17 (Murkey 3-4, Gatlin 1-3, Green 1-3, Nzekwesi 0-1, Eastmond 0-3, Townsend 0-3), Nebraska-Omaha 8-23 (Gibson 3-10, Thornhill 2-3, Akinwole 1-2, Ruffin 1-3, K.Robinson 1-5). Rebounds_Denver 26 (Murkey 8), Nebraska-Omaha 37 (Pile 11). Assists_Denver 12 (Gatlin 5), Nebraska-Omaha 17 (K.Robinson 6). Total Fouls_Denver 11, Nebraska-Omaha 14. A_1,958 (7,500).

