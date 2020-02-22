Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nebraska-Omaha 93, W. Illinois 86

February 22, 2020 5:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (15-14)

Pile 3-4 1-4 7, Tut 3-5 4-4 10, Akinwole 2-6 3-4 7, Gibson 7-13 1-2 19, K.Robinson 6-15 5-7 18, Ruffin 11-15 4-4 30, Hughes 1-5 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 18-25 93.

W. ILLINOIS (5-19)

Pyle 0-6 0-2 0, Arrington 2-3 4-6 8, Duff 3-5 1-2 9, Webster 15-24 5-5 40, Young 4-12 0-0 11, Claar 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 4-7 4-4 13, Allen 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-61 14-19 86.

Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 41-39. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 9-19 (Ruffin 4-5, Gibson 4-6, K.Robinson 1-4, Luedtke 0-1, Akinwole 0-3), W. Illinois 12-30 (Webster 5-11, Young 3-9, Duff 2-4, Allen 1-1, Jones 1-1, Pyle 0-4). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 29 (Ruffin, Luedtke 7), W. Illinois 33 (Arrington 10). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 14 (K.Robinson 5), W. Illinois 13 (Webster 4). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 18, W. Illinois 19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut