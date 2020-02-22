Nebraska-Omaha 93, W. Illinois 86

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (15-14)

Pile 3-4 1-4 7, Tut 3-5 4-4 10, Akinwole 2-6 3-4 7, Gibson 7-13 1-2 19, K.Robinson 6-15 5-7 18, Ruffin 11-15 4-4 30, Hughes 1-5 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 18-25 93.

W. ILLINOIS (5-19)

Pyle 0-6 0-2 0, Arrington 2-3 4-6 8, Duff 3-5 1-2 9, Webster 15-24 5-5 40, Young 4-12 0-0 11, Claar 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 4-7 4-4 13, Allen 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-61 14-19 86.

Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 41-39. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 9-19 (Ruffin 4-5, Gibson 4-6, K.Robinson 1-4, Luedtke 0-1, Akinwole 0-3), W. Illinois 12-30 (Webster 5-11, Young 3-9, Duff 2-4, Allen 1-1, Jones 1-1, Pyle 0-4). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 29 (Ruffin, Luedtke 7), W. Illinois 33 (Arrington 10). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 14 (K.Robinson 5), W. Illinois 13 (Webster 4). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 18, W. Illinois 19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.