Nelson scores 23 to lead American over Army 72-62

February 8, 2020 5:23 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson scored 23 points as American beat Army 72-62 on Saturday.

Stacy Beckton Jr. added a career-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double in just over a year and Connor Nelson scored 17 points for the Eagles (12-11, 8-4 Patriot League).

Nelson is now less than 100 points from the school career record of 2,047. He also has 250 steals, which is third in league history.

Lonnie Grayson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Black Knights (11-12, 6-6). Matt Wilson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Tommy Funk had 13 points and seven assists.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Black Knights for the season. American defeated Army 68-60 on Jan. 8. American plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Wednesday. Army plays Lafayette at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

