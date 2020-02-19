Listen Live Sports

Nelson scores 26 to carry American past Navy 71-62

February 19, 2020 10:41 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson had 26 points as American defeated Navy 71-62 on Wednesday night.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 15 points for American (14-12, 10-5 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jamir Harris added 14 points. Mark Gasperini had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Greg Summers had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (13-13, 7-8). Evan Wieck added 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Midshipmen on the season. American defeated Navy 62-54 on Feb. 5. American matches up against Boston University on the road on Sunday. Navy plays Army on the road on Saturday.

