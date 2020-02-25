Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nevada 73, Wyoming 68

February 25, 2020 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEVADA (19-10)

Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Reyes 2-4 0-0 4, Drew 1-7 5-5 7, Harris 9-18 2-2 23, Johnson 6-12 0-0 13, Zouzoua 3-9 0-1 8, Milling 3-5 0-0 7, Meeks 2-4 0-1 5, Hymes 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 7-9 73.

WYOMING (7-22)

Banks 1-7 0-0 2, Hendricks 7-12 6-6 27, Maldonado 6-15 0-1 14, Marble 1-5 2-2 4, Taylor 4-5 3-4 11, Milton 1-7 2-2 5, Porter 0-3 0-0 0, Foster 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 22-57 13-15 68.

Halftime_Nevada 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 8-22 (Harris 3-6, Zouzoua 2-6, Meeks 1-2, Milling 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Drew 0-2), Wyoming 11-31 (Hendricks 7-11, Maldonado 2-6, Foster 1-2, Milton 1-5, Marble 0-1, Porter 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Banks 0-4). Rebounds_Nevada 44 (Robinson 8), Wyoming 28 (Taylor 7). Assists_Nevada 11 (Zouzoua 4), Wyoming 15 (Banks, Maldonado, Milton 4). Total Fouls_Nevada 14, Wyoming 13. A_3,007 (15,028).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound