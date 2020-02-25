Nevada 73, Wyoming 68

NEVADA (19-10)

Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Reyes 2-4 0-0 4, Drew 1-7 5-5 7, Harris 9-18 2-2 23, Johnson 6-12 0-0 13, Zouzoua 3-9 0-1 8, Milling 3-5 0-0 7, Meeks 2-4 0-1 5, Hymes 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 7-9 73.

WYOMING (7-22)

Banks 1-7 0-0 2, Hendricks 7-12 6-6 27, Maldonado 6-15 0-1 14, Marble 1-5 2-2 4, Taylor 4-5 3-4 11, Milton 1-7 2-2 5, Porter 0-3 0-0 0, Foster 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 22-57 13-15 68.

Halftime_Nevada 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 8-22 (Harris 3-6, Zouzoua 2-6, Meeks 1-2, Milling 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Drew 0-2), Wyoming 11-31 (Hendricks 7-11, Maldonado 2-6, Foster 1-2, Milton 1-5, Marble 0-1, Porter 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Banks 0-4). Rebounds_Nevada 44 (Robinson 8), Wyoming 28 (Taylor 7). Assists_Nevada 11 (Zouzoua 4), Wyoming 15 (Banks, Maldonado, Milton 4). Total Fouls_Nevada 14, Wyoming 13. A_3,007 (15,028).

