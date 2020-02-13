Nevada 82, UNLV 79, OT

NEVADA (16-10)

Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Reyes 2-2 2-2 6, Drew 2-7 2-2 6, Harris 9-21 11-15 29, Johnson 7-13 1-2 19, Zouzoua 4-13 2-2 12, Hymes 1-2 0-5 2, Meeks 3-6 0-0 6, Milling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 18-28 82.

UNLV (12-14)

Blair 2-3 1-2 5, Mbacke Diong 0-2 2-4 2, Coleman 2-10 0-0 5, Hamilton 9-25 4-6 23, Hardy 6-14 0-4 14, Antonio 5-13 0-0 14, Mitrou-Long 4-10 0-2 9, Shibel 1-2 3-3 5, Tillman 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 29-81 12-25 79.

Halftime_Nevada 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 6-25 (Johnson 4-8, Zouzoua 2-7, Drew 0-1, Meeks 0-1, Harris 0-8), UNLV 9-39 (Antonio 4-12, Hardy 2-7, Mitrou-Long 1-4, Coleman 1-6, Hamilton 1-7, Blair 0-1, Shibel 0-1, Tillman 0-1). Fouled Out_Reyes. Rebounds_Nevada 47 (Harris 14), UNLV 42 (Blair, Hamilton 9). Assists_Nevada 17 (Harris 5), UNLV 12 (Coleman, Antonio 3). Total Fouls_Nevada 26, UNLV 22. A_11,607 (18,776).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.