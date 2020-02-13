Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nevada 82, UNLV 79, OT

February 13, 2020 12:23 am
 
< a min read
      

NEVADA (16-10)

Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Reyes 2-2 2-2 6, Drew 2-7 2-2 6, Harris 9-21 11-15 29, Johnson 7-13 1-2 19, Zouzoua 4-13 2-2 12, Hymes 1-2 0-5 2, Meeks 3-6 0-0 6, Milling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 18-28 82.

UNLV (12-14)

Blair 2-3 1-2 5, Mbacke Diong 0-2 2-4 2, Coleman 2-10 0-0 5, Hamilton 9-25 4-6 23, Hardy 6-14 0-4 14, Antonio 5-13 0-0 14, Mitrou-Long 4-10 0-2 9, Shibel 1-2 3-3 5, Tillman 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 29-81 12-25 79.

Halftime_Nevada 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 6-25 (Johnson 4-8, Zouzoua 2-7, Drew 0-1, Meeks 0-1, Harris 0-8), UNLV 9-39 (Antonio 4-12, Hardy 2-7, Mitrou-Long 1-4, Coleman 1-6, Hamilton 1-7, Blair 0-1, Shibel 0-1, Tillman 0-1). Fouled Out_Reyes. Rebounds_Nevada 47 (Harris 14), UNLV 42 (Blair, Hamilton 9). Assists_Nevada 17 (Harris 5), UNLV 12 (Coleman, Antonio 3). Total Fouls_Nevada 26, UNLV 22. A_11,607 (18,776).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created