Nevada 88, Air Force 54

AIR FORCE (9-14)

Scottie 8-19 3-6 19, Swan 1-9 3-4 6, Morris 2-3 0-0 5, Tomes 1-6 0-0 2, Walker 1-5 1-2 4, Joyce 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 2-3 0-0 6, Akaya 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 1-3 0-0 3, Van Soelen 1-1 2-4 4, Jackson 0-1 0-2 0, Kinrade 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Monson 0-0 0-0 0, Vander Zwaag 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 9-18 54.

NEVADA (14-10)

Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Reyes 3-6 1-1 7, Drew 3-6 1-2 8, Harris 12-21 8-8 38, Zouzoua 5-13 2-3 15, Milling 1-2 0-0 2, Hymes 3-4 4-6 10, Meeks 3-6 0-0 6, Bansuelo 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 16-20 88.

Halftime_Nevada 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 7-28 (Murphy 2-3, Akaya 1-1, Morris 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Walker 1-3, Swan 1-6, Brown 0-1, Joyce 0-1, Kinrade 0-1, Scottie 0-2, Tomes 0-5), Nevada 10-25 (Harris 6-8, Zouzoua 3-8, Drew 1-4, Bansuelo 0-1, Hymes 0-1, Meeks 0-3). Fouled Out_Meeks. Rebounds_Air Force 27 (Swan 6), Nevada 47 (Robinson 9). Assists_Air Force 12 (Scottie, Swan, Tomes 2), Nevada 16 (Drew, Harris, Milling 4). Total Fouls_Air Force 14, Nevada 17. A_8,299 (11,536).

