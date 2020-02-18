Nevada 88, New Mexico 74

NEVADA (17-10)

Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Reyes 2-3 0-2 4, Drew 5-7 0-0 14, Harris 9-17 6-8 26, Johnson 5-12 2-2 15, Zouzoua 2-7 1-2 5, Hymes 2-4 4-6 8, Meeks 5-9 0-0 14, Milling 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 13-20 88.

NEW MEXICO (17-11)

Manigault 1-6 1-1 3, Martin 3-9 2-3 9, McGee 4-13 1-1 11, Jackson 4-11 4-4 15, Maluach 5-10 0-0 11, Lyle 6-14 1-2 16, Hendrix 3-4 2-2 9, Kuac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 11-13 74.

Halftime_Nevada 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 13-34 (Drew 4-5, Meeks 4-7, Johnson 3-9, Harris 2-7, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-1, Zouzoua 0-4), New Mexico 11-34 (Lyle 3-7, Jackson 3-9, McGee 2-9, Hendrix 1-2, Martin 1-2, Maluach 1-4, Manigault 0-1). Rebounds_Nevada 40 (Harris 9), New Mexico 32 (Martin 7). Assists_Nevada 16 (Zouzoua 5), New Mexico 14 (Martin, McGee 3). Total Fouls_Nevada 17, New Mexico 17. A_12,032 (15,411).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.