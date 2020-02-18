Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nevada 88, New Mexico 74

February 18, 2020 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEVADA (17-10)

Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Reyes 2-3 0-2 4, Drew 5-7 0-0 14, Harris 9-17 6-8 26, Johnson 5-12 2-2 15, Zouzoua 2-7 1-2 5, Hymes 2-4 4-6 8, Meeks 5-9 0-0 14, Milling 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 13-20 88.

NEW MEXICO (17-11)

Manigault 1-6 1-1 3, Martin 3-9 2-3 9, McGee 4-13 1-1 11, Jackson 4-11 4-4 15, Maluach 5-10 0-0 11, Lyle 6-14 1-2 16, Hendrix 3-4 2-2 9, Kuac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 11-13 74.

Halftime_Nevada 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 13-34 (Drew 4-5, Meeks 4-7, Johnson 3-9, Harris 2-7, Hymes 0-1, Milling 0-1, Zouzoua 0-4), New Mexico 11-34 (Lyle 3-7, Jackson 3-9, McGee 2-9, Hendrix 1-2, Martin 1-2, Maluach 1-4, Manigault 0-1). Rebounds_Nevada 40 (Harris 9), New Mexico 32 (Martin 7). Assists_Nevada 16 (Zouzoua 5), New Mexico 14 (Martin, McGee 3). Total Fouls_Nevada 17, New Mexico 17. A_12,032 (15,411).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department