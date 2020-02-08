Listen Live Sports

Nevada 95, San Jose St. 77

SAN JOSE ST. (7-17)

Agee 1-4 0-0 2, Anigwe 2-6 0-0 4, Ivey 1-5 4-5 6, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 10-22 11-12 34, R.Washington 5-11 2-3 16, Chappell 2-5 2-2 6, Hammonds 1-4 0-0 3, Lane 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 19-22 77.

NEVADA (15-10)

Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Reyes 2-4 0-0 4, Drew 2-5 0-1 5, Harris 13-23 1-1 32, Johnson 4-9 2-2 13, Zouzoua 6-10 2-2 15, Milling 3-6 5-7 11, Meeks 2-10 0-0 4, Hymes 2-5 5-5 9, Bansuelo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-73 15-18 95.

Halftime_Nevada 48-31. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 8-32 (R.Washington 4-9, Knight 3-10, Hammonds 1-3, Agee 0-1, Moore 0-1, Chappell 0-2, Anigwe 0-3, Ivey 0-3), Nevada 10-28 (Harris 5-10, Johnson 3-7, Zouzoua 1-2, Drew 1-4, Milling 0-2, Meeks 0-3). Rebounds_San Jose St. 29 (Knight 8), Nevada 43 (Drew 8). Assists_San Jose St. 14 (R.Washington, Chappell 4), Nevada 21 (Drew 7). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 17, Nevada 18. A_8,310 (11,536).

