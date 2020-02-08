Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New Hampshire 81, Stony Brook 64

February 8, 2020 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

STONY BROOK (16-9)

Gueye 0-1 0-0 0, Olaniyi 0-4 0-0 0, Foreman 5-21 2-2 16, Stephenson-Moore 6-14 5-8 19, Garcia 6-13 5-7 17, Pierre Philippe 2-6 4-4 9, McKenzie 0-3 1-2 1, Ochefu 0-1 0-0 0, Otchere 0-1 1-4 1, Latimer 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 19-66 19-29 64.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (11-11)

Guadarrama 5-10 3-4 14, Martinez 2-5 2-3 7, Hopkins 4-9 2-2 13, Maultsby 4-12 0-1 8, Sutherlin 4-12 4-6 12, Lester 8-13 3-6 22, Carbone 0-0 5-6 5. Totals 27-61 19-28 81.

Halftime_New Hampshire 35-14. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 7-30 (Foreman 4-14, Stephenson-Moore 2-7, Pierre Philippe 1-2, Latimer 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, Olaniyi 0-2, Garcia 0-3), New Hampshire 8-23 (Hopkins 3-7, Lester 3-7, Martinez 1-2, Guadarrama 1-3, Maultsby 0-4). Rebounds_Stony Brook 36 (Stephenson-Moore 9), New Hampshire 40 (Sutherlin 9). Assists_Stony Brook 5 (Olaniyi, Foreman, Stephenson-Moore, Garcia, Pierre Philippe 1), New Hampshire 15 (Maultsby 5). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 24, New Hampshire 21. A_599 (3,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk