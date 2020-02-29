New Hampshire 89, Binghamton 70

BINGHAMTON (10-19)

Sarr 0-5 7-10 7, Tinsley 3-7 0-0 8, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 2-6 0-0 4, Sessoms 14-27 6-8 38, Hjalmarsson 3-4 0-0 8, Petcash 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Athuai 0-0 1-2 1, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Gallagher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 16-22 70.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (15-13)

Lester 1-3 0-0 2, Rosinski 1-4 2-2 4, Hopkins 5-8 1-2 16, Maultsby 6-14 3-4 17, Sutherlin 9-13 1-1 20, Guadarrama 6-9 0-0 13, Carbone 3-4 1-1 9, Martinez 3-6 0-0 7, B.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Payne 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 9-12 89.

Halftime_New Hampshire 40-22. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 8-24 (Sessoms 4-10, Hjalmarsson 2-2, Tinsley 2-4, Caldwell 0-1, Brown 0-2, Petcash 0-2, Sarr 0-3), New Hampshire 12-26 (Hopkins 5-8, Carbone 2-3, Maultsby 2-6, Sutherlin 1-1, Guadarrama 1-3, Martinez 1-3, Lester 0-1, Payne 0-1). Fouled Out_Sutherlin. Rebounds_Binghamton 25 (Sarr 7), New Hampshire 38 (Sutherlin 13). Assists_Binghamton 2 (Tinsley, Sessoms 1), New Hampshire 19 (Guadarrama 5). Total Fouls_Binghamton 16, New Hampshire 20. A_1,444 (3,000).

