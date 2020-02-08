New Mexico 97, Wyoming 68

WYOMING (6-19)

Banks 2-5 2-2 7, Hendricks 1-8 3-3 6, Maldonado 8-15 4-5 21, Marble 6-11 5-10 17, Taylor 5-8 0-0 10, Foster 2-3 2-2 7, Milton 0-5 0-0 0, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 16-22 68.

NEW MEXICO (17-8)

Manigault 8-14 10-11 28, Lyle 2-10 0-1 5, Martin 10-13 1-1 23, Jackson 6-12 2-4 20, Maluach 1-6 0-0 2, McGee 5-7 2-2 13, Percy 0-0 0-0 0, Hendrix 1-3 0-2 2, Kuac 1-1 0-0 2, Arroyo 0-1 2-2 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Wegscheider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 17-23 97.

Halftime_New Mexico 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 4-21 (Foster 1-1, Banks 1-2, Maldonado 1-3, Hendricks 1-7, Porter 0-1, Milton 0-3, Marble 0-4), New Mexico 12-29 (Jackson 6-8, Martin 2-3, Manigault 2-4, McGee 1-2, Lyle 1-6, Arroyo 0-1, Hendrix 0-2, Maluach 0-3). Rebounds_Wyoming 26 (Maldonado 9), New Mexico 40 (Manigault 9). Assists_Wyoming 13 (Maldonado 6), New Mexico 18 (Martin 5). Total Fouls_Wyoming 19, New Mexico 20. A_10,732 (15,411).

