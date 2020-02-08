Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New Mexico 97, Wyoming 68

February 8, 2020 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

WYOMING (6-19)

Banks 2-5 2-2 7, Hendricks 1-8 3-3 6, Maldonado 8-15 4-5 21, Marble 6-11 5-10 17, Taylor 5-8 0-0 10, Foster 2-3 2-2 7, Milton 0-5 0-0 0, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 16-22 68.

NEW MEXICO (17-8)

Manigault 8-14 10-11 28, Lyle 2-10 0-1 5, Martin 10-13 1-1 23, Jackson 6-12 2-4 20, Maluach 1-6 0-0 2, McGee 5-7 2-2 13, Percy 0-0 0-0 0, Hendrix 1-3 0-2 2, Kuac 1-1 0-0 2, Arroyo 0-1 2-2 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Wegscheider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 17-23 97.

Halftime_New Mexico 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 4-21 (Foster 1-1, Banks 1-2, Maldonado 1-3, Hendricks 1-7, Porter 0-1, Milton 0-3, Marble 0-4), New Mexico 12-29 (Jackson 6-8, Martin 2-3, Manigault 2-4, McGee 1-2, Lyle 1-6, Arroyo 0-1, Hendrix 0-2, Maluach 0-3). Rebounds_Wyoming 26 (Maldonado 9), New Mexico 40 (Manigault 9). Assists_Wyoming 13 (Maldonado 6), New Mexico 18 (Martin 5). Total Fouls_Wyoming 19, New Mexico 20. A_10,732 (15,411).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin