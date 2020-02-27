New Mexico St. 67, Grand Canyon 53

NEW MEXICO ST. (23-6)

Aurrecoechea 4-11 0-0 8, McCants 3-6 2-2 8, Gilyard 2-8 2-2 6, Queen 5-10 2-2 14, Rice 7-14 1-1 16, T.Brown 2-7 0-0 6, Bobbitt 0-4 0-0 0, Buchanan 2-4 1-1 5, McNair 0-2 2-2 2, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Rewalt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 10-10 67.

GRAND CANYON (12-16)

Okpoh 2-3 4-6 8, Lever 8-11 0-0 17, Blacksher 1-4 0-0 2, Dixon 2-4 2-2 7, Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, I.Brown 4-11 4-6 12, Jenkins 1-2 0-1 2, Bangai 0-1 0-2 0, Gerdes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 10-17 53.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 37-25. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 5-28 (Queen 2-5, T.Brown 2-6, Rice 1-6, Buchanan 0-1, Gilyard 0-2, McCants 0-2, Bobbitt 0-3, Williams 0-3), Grand Canyon 3-15 (Lever 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Jenkins 0-1, I.Brown 0-4). Rebounds_New Mexico St. 43 (Rice 9), Grand Canyon 21 (Okpoh 6). Assists_New Mexico St. 12 (Buchanan 4), Grand Canyon 7 (I.Brown 3). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 14, Grand Canyon 11. A_7,155 (7,000).

