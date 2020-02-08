New Mexico St. 67, UMKC 61

NEW MEXICO ST. (19-6)

Aurrecoechea 9-15 5-7 23, McCants 4-9 0-2 9, T.Brown 4-8 1-1 10, Gilyard 1-1 4-5 6, Rice 3-6 5-6 13, Buchanan 2-3 0-0 4, Bobbitt 0-2 0-0 0, S.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, McNair 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-48 15-21 67.

UMKC (12-13)

Allick 2-4 0-2 4, Giles 9-15 1-1 20, Hardnett 3-9 2-2 9, Whitfield 3-9 1-1 9, Z.Williams 1-2 2-4 5, Kamgain 2-4 0-0 4, Nesbitt 2-2 0-0 5, White 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 24-48 7-11 61.

Halftime_UMKC 30-27. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 4-12 (Rice 2-2, T.Brown 1-2, McCants 1-3, Bobbitt 0-1, Buchanan 0-1, S.Williams 0-3), UMKC 6-18 (Whitfield 2-7, Nesbitt 1-1, Z.Williams 1-2, Giles 1-3, Hardnett 1-4, Kamgain 0-1). Rebounds_New Mexico St. 27 (McCants 9), UMKC 21 (Giles 7). Assists_New Mexico St. 10 (T.Brown 3), UMKC 7 (Kamgain 3). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 13, UMKC 20. A_1,513 (7,300).

