New Mexico St. 72, Grand Canyon 52

GRAND CANYON (9-13)

Lever 2-8 0-0 5, Dixon 4-10 4-5 14, Blacksher 4-8 4-6 13, Johnson 6-12 1-2 15, Okpoh 0-1 0-0 0, I.Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 3, Gerdes 0-1 0-2 0, Bangai 0-1 0-0 0, Spry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 9-15 52.

NEW MEXICO ST. (17-6)

Rice 7-15 0-0 18, McCants 7-7 0-0 17, T.Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Gilyard 1-5 3-3 6, Aurrecoechea 6-10 2-2 14, Buchanan 2-4 0-0 6, Bobbitt 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, McNair 1-3 0-0 2, Owens 0-0 1-3 1, Rewalt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 6-8 72.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 7-27 (Johnson 2-5, Dixon 2-6, Jenkins 1-3, Blacksher 1-4, Lever 1-5, Gerdes 0-1, Spry 0-1, I.Brown 0-2), New Mexico St. 12-30 (Rice 4-10, McCants 3-3, Buchanan 2-4, T.Brown 1-3, Williams 1-3, Gilyard 1-4, Aurrecoechea 0-1, Bobbitt 0-1, Rewalt 0-1). Rebounds_Grand Canyon 27 (Okpoh 6), New Mexico St. 34 (McCants 12). Assists_Grand Canyon 7 (Lever 4), New Mexico St. 17 (McCants, Gilyard 5). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 11, New Mexico St. 14. A_13,960 (12,482).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.