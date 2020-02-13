Listen Live Sports

New Mexico St. 72, Seattle 64

February 13, 2020 11:52 pm
 
SEATTLE (12-13)

Dallas 2-4 0-0 6, T.Brown 6-18 4-6 16, Da Campo 2-7 4-4 10, Means 3-13 2-2 10, Grigsby 3-7 1-2 9, Carter 1-1 0-2 2, Nettles 2-3 0-0 6, Jones 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 21-56 12-17 64.

NEW MEXICO ST. (20-6)

Aurrecoechea 2-6 7-7 11, McCants 6-14 1-2 14, T.Brown 2-5 3-4 9, Gilyard 3-5 3-4 10, Rice 3-8 4-5 10, Buchanan 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 4-9 1-1 11, Queen 0-2 2-2 2, McNair 0-1 0-0 0, Bobbitt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 21-25 72.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 10-27 (Dallas 2-3, Nettles 2-3, Da Campo 2-5, Grigsby 2-5, Means 2-7, Jones 0-1, T.Brown 0-3), New Mexico St. 7-25 (T.Brown 2-4, Williams 2-5, Buchanan 1-2, Gilyard 1-2, McCants 1-6, Bobbitt 0-1, Queen 0-2, Rice 0-3). Rebounds_Seattle 27 (Carter 8), New Mexico St. 41 (McCants 18). Assists_Seattle 10 (T.Brown 4), New Mexico St. 10 (McCants, Rice 3). Total Fouls_Seattle 21, New Mexico St. 17. A_4,794 (12,482).

