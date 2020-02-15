New Mexico St. 84, Utah Valley 82

UTAH VALLEY (9-17)

Olojakpoke 2-2 0-1 4, Averette 5-7 2-2 13, Washington 4-12 2-2 11, White 7-12 4-4 21, Jardine 3-8 6-8 14, Overton 6-8 1-1 13, Woodbury 0-0 0-0 0, Morley 3-3 0-0 6, Havsa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 15-18 82.

NEW MEXICO ST. (21-6)

Aurrecoechea 8-14 2-5 18, McCants 4-5 2-3 11, Gilyard 5-6 0-0 13, Queen 1-4 0-0 2, Rice 8-12 9-11 29, Buchanan 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Bobbitt 1-2 0-0 3, McNair 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 30-52 14-21 84.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 7-20 (White 3-6, Jardine 2-6, Averette 1-2, Washington 1-5, Overton 0-1), New Mexico St. 10-20 (Rice 4-5, Gilyard 3-4, McCants 1-1, Bobbitt 1-2, Williams 1-4, Aurrecoechea 0-1, Buchanan 0-1, Queen 0-2). Rebounds_Utah Valley 20 (Jardine 6), New Mexico St. 26 (Rice 8). Assists_Utah Valley 16 (Washington 8), New Mexico St. 17 (Buchanan 6). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 17, New Mexico St. 17. A_5,492 (12,482).

