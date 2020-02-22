New Orleans 82, McNeese St. 77

NEW ORLEANS (8-18)

Gates 3-8 0-3 6, Myers 1-2 0-0 2, Berzat 3-6 2-3 8, Green 10-21 4-6 25, B.Robinson 5-12 7-8 21, Carson 3-3 2-2 8, Ra.Brown 2-4 3-4 7, Freeman 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 28-59 21-30 82.

MCNEESE ST. (12-15)

Kennedy 9-11 4-8 22, Baker 3-6 2-2 10, Ro.Brown 1-1 5-9 7, Hutchinson 4-5 2-2 12, Kuxhausen 3-7 4-4 12, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Moore 1-4 2-3 4, Lawson 3-7 0-0 6, Washington 0-1 0-2 0, Harrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 21-32 77.

Halftime_New Orleans 43-37. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 5-12 (B.Robinson 4-8, Green 1-2, Berzat 0-1, Ra.Brown 0-1), McNeese St. 6-16 (Hutchinson 2-2, Baker 2-5, Kuxhausen 2-5, Lawson 0-1, Washington 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Gates, Myers, Freeman, Moore. Rebounds_New Orleans 30 (Gates 8), McNeese St. 28 (Kennedy 11). Assists_New Orleans 16 (Gates 6), McNeese St. 13 (Ro.Brown 3). Total Fouls_New Orleans 26, McNeese St. 26. A_2,221 (4,200).

