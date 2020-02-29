Listen Live Sports

Newcastle held scoreless again in 0-0 draw with Burnley

February 29, 2020 12:22 pm
 
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Steve Bruce’s tactical tinkering failed to pay off as his team was held scoreless once again in a hard-fought 0-0 game with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bruce changed both personnel and system as he attempted to bring greater creativity to his relegation-threatened team after being unable to score against Norwich, Arsenal and Crystal Palace in recent games.

The introduction of a second striker in Dwight Gayle, meaning offseason signing Joelinton moved to the left, was not rewarded with goals.

Newcastle did create chances, with Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron all impressive, but they could not take any of them.

Burnley extended its unbeaten league run to six games with another resilient display at St. James’ Park. Sean Dyche’s team is in ninth place, seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Newcastle is 14th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

