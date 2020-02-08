Listen Live Sports

Newton, Gardner help East Carolina beat Tulane 81-67

February 8, 2020 8:45 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 20 points, freshmanTristen Newton added 18 points and a season-high nine rebounds, and East Carolina ended its seven-game road losing streak, getting past Tulane 81-67 on Saturday.

Gardner also had nine rebounds. Tyrie Jackson had 11 points for East Carolina (10-14, 4-7 American Athletic Conference). Brandon Suggs added 11 points.

Christion Thompson had 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Green Wave (10-13, 2-9), who have now lost seven straight games. K.J. Lawson added 20 points. Nic Thomas had 10 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. East Carolina defeated Tulane 81-62 on Jan. 25. East Carolina plays Tulsa on the road on Wednesday. Tulane plays Temple at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

