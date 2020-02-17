Listen Live Sports

NHL Calendar

February 17, 2020 9:40 am
 
Feb. 24 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

March 2-4 — General managers meeting, Boca Raton, Fla.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

April 8 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

May 8-24 — IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland.

June 1-6 — NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.

June 13 — Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.

June 17 — NHL awards, Las Vegas.

June 26-27 — NHL draft, Montreal.

July 1 — Free agency begins, noon EDT.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

