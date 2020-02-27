Listen Live Sports

Niagara 63, St. Peter’s 54

February 27, 2020 9:34 pm
 
ST. PETER’S (15-12)

F.Drame 1-8 2-2 4, Majak 1-1 1-2 3, Banks 5-12 0-0 14, Estrada 4-9 0-0 10, Taylor 2-7 1-1 5, Ndefo 3-6 2-4 8, Watson 3-7 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, H.Drame 1-2 0-2 2, Edert 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 6-11 54.

NIAGARA (10-18)

Kuakumensah 2-9 0-0 5, Brown 1-6 7-7 9, Hammond 9-11 0-0 21, Roberts 3-7 1-2 8, Solomon 1-2 0-0 2, Levnaic 2-4 1-1 5, Kratholm 2-5 1-1 5, MacDonald 2-3 0-0 6, Towns 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 10-11 63.

Halftime_26-26. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 6-17 (Banks 4-6, Estrada 2-3, H.Drame 0-1, Edert 0-1, Jones 0-1, Lee 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Watson 0-2), Niagara 7-16 (Hammond 3-4, MacDonald 2-3, Kuakumensah 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Brown 0-1, Levnaic 0-1, Solomon 0-1, Towns 0-1). Rebounds_St. Peter’s 30 (F.Drame, Estrada 5), Niagara 27 (Hammond, Solomon 6). Assists_St. Peter’s 14 (Jones 3), Niagara 10 (Brown 4). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 14, Niagara 12. A_985 (2,400).

