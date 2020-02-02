Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 59

QUINNIPIAC (11-9)

Kelly 5-13 2-2 15, Marfo 5-6 1-4 11, McGuire 0-6 0-0 0, Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Balanc 1-7 1-3 3, Rigoni 4-6 0-0 11, Falzon 1-2 0-0 2, Pinkney 2-2 0-0 4, Pickron 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 23-53 4-9 59.

NIAGARA (7-14)

Hammond 10-16 0-0 23, Roberts 2-5 0-0 5, Towns 8-9 3-6 19, Kuakumensah 5-8 0-1 10, Solomon 2-6 0-1 4, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Levnaic 1-5 0-0 2, Kratholm 2-7 0-0 4, MacDonald 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-62 3-8 75.

Halftime_Niagara 33-18. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 9-23 (Rigoni 3-4, Kelly 3-8, Williams 2-4, Pickron 1-1, Falzon 0-1, Balanc 0-2, McGuire 0-3), Niagara 6-13 (Hammond 3-5, Brown 1-1, MacDonald 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Levnaic 0-2). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 38 (Marfo 15), Niagara 24 (Hammond 6). Assists_Quinnipiac 15 (Kelly 6), Niagara 17 (Hammond 4). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 12, Niagara 16. A_935 (2,400).

