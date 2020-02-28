Niagara looks to sweep Iona

Iona (11-13, 9-8) vs. Niagara (10-18, 8-9)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona seeks revenge on Niagara after dropping the first matchup in New Rochelle. The teams last played on Jan. 12, when the Purple Eagles shot 39.3 percent from the field and went 15 for 26 from 3-point territory on the way to a one-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Marcus Hammond has averaged 14.1 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Purple Eagles. James Towns has complemented Hammond and is accounting for 11 points per game. The Gaels are led by E.J. Crawford, who is averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tajuan Agee has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Iona field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 35 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Gaels are 0-10 when they allow 72 or more points and 11-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Purple Eagles are 0-12 when they score 62 points or fewer and 10-6 when they exceed 62.

STREAK SCORING: Niagara has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 62.8.

CAREFUL PURPLE EAGLES: The diligent Niagara offense has turned the ball over on just 15.9 percent of its possessions, the 19th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.3 percent of all Iona possessions have resulted in a turnover.

