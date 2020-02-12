Nicholls 69, Lamar 65

LAMAR (12-13)

Sullivan 7-12 10-10 24, Buster 1-10 2-2 5, Jefferson 0-1 0-2 0, Kopp 2-6 0-0 4, Atwood 9-14 3-3 21, Muoka 0-0 1-2 1, Sohail 2-3 5-6 10. Totals 21-46 21-25 65.

NICHOLLS (16-9)

Alatishe 4-4 0-0 8, Harvey 4-15 0-1 9, K.Johnson 5-9 0-0 11, Jones 5-11 0-1 11, McClanahan 7-16 1-2 19, Moore 2-4 0-0 5, McGhee 2-3 0-0 4, Lyons 0-0 0-0 0, Buford 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-65 1-4 69.

Halftime_Lamar 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 2-11 (Sohail 1-1, Buster 1-7, Jefferson 0-1, Kopp 0-2), Nicholls 8-22 (McClanahan 4-8, K.Johnson 1-2, Moore 1-2, Jones 1-3, Harvey 1-4, McGhee 0-1, Buford 0-2). Rebounds_Lamar 30 (Atwood 9), Nicholls 26 (Harvey 10). Assists_Lamar 11 (Buster, Kopp 3), Nicholls 18 (K.Johnson, Jones, McClanahan 4). Total Fouls_Lamar 13, Nicholls 18. A_807 (3,800).

