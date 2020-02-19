Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 69

NICHOLLS (18-9)

Alatishe 6-12 4-5 16, Lyons 2-4 0-0 4, K.Johnson 1-6 1-2 4, A.Jones 5-12 3-3 13, McClanahan 3-8 0-1 8, Harvey 3-8 4-4 13, McGhee 3-10 0-0 6, Moore 1-2 0-0 3, Buford 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-65 12-15 73.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (12-13)

Bile 5-10 3-4 15, Owens 1-2 0-0 2, N.Chougkaz 3-8 2-2 8, C.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Massner 9-10 0-0 22, Gregg 4-12 1-3 9, Roberson 0-5 0-0 0, White 3-5 0-0 7, Zelenbaba 2-7 0-0 6, Norvel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 6-9 69.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 9-21 (Harvey 3-5, Buford 2-3, McClanahan 2-4, Moore 1-1, K.Johnson 1-2, Alatishe 0-2, A.Jones 0-2, McGhee 0-2), Northwestern St. 9-19 (Massner 4-4, Zelenbaba 2-2, Bile 2-5, White 1-2, N.Chougkaz 0-2, Roberson 0-4). Rebounds_Nicholls 32 (Alatishe 10), Northwestern St. 33 (Gregg 11). Assists_Nicholls 8 (Alatishe, K.Johnson 2), Northwestern St. 13 (N.Chougkaz 4). Total Fouls_Nicholls 15, Northwestern St. 16. A_1,200 (3,900).

