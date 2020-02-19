Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 69

February 19, 2020 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

NICHOLLS (18-9)

Alatishe 6-12 4-5 16, Lyons 2-4 0-0 4, K.Johnson 1-6 1-2 4, A.Jones 5-12 3-3 13, McClanahan 3-8 0-1 8, Harvey 3-8 4-4 13, McGhee 3-10 0-0 6, Moore 1-2 0-0 3, Buford 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-65 12-15 73.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (12-13)

Bile 5-10 3-4 15, Owens 1-2 0-0 2, N.Chougkaz 3-8 2-2 8, C.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Massner 9-10 0-0 22, Gregg 4-12 1-3 9, Roberson 0-5 0-0 0, White 3-5 0-0 7, Zelenbaba 2-7 0-0 6, Norvel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 6-9 69.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 9-21 (Harvey 3-5, Buford 2-3, McClanahan 2-4, Moore 1-1, K.Johnson 1-2, Alatishe 0-2, A.Jones 0-2, McGhee 0-2), Northwestern St. 9-19 (Massner 4-4, Zelenbaba 2-2, Bile 2-5, White 1-2, N.Chougkaz 0-2, Roberson 0-4). Rebounds_Nicholls 32 (Alatishe 10), Northwestern St. 33 (Gregg 11). Assists_Nicholls 8 (Alatishe, K.Johnson 2), Northwestern St. 13 (N.Chougkaz 4). Total Fouls_Nicholls 15, Northwestern St. 16. A_1,200 (3,900).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up