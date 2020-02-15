Nicholls 81, SE Louisiana 71

SE LOUISIANA (6-20)

Brewer 2-10 2-5 6, Diop 5-9 13-16 23, Gonzalez 2-10 2-2 7, Julien 5-11 0-0 11, Smith 1-4 3-4 5, Caldwell 6-10 2-3 16, Saunders 1-3 0-0 3, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Romanov 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 22-30 71.

NICHOLLS (17-9)

Alatishe 7-9 2-3 16, Harvey 1-4 2-2 4, K.Johnson 5-9 4-5 15, Jones 4-10 2-2 11, McClanahan 5-14 0-0 13, Moore 4-6 0-0 9, McGhee 2-4 3-3 8, Buford 2-4 0-0 5, Lyons 0-0 0-0 0, Clement 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 13-15 81.

Halftime_Nicholls 38-26. 3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 5-20 (Caldwell 2-3, Julien 1-3, Saunders 1-3, Gonzalez 1-6, Smith 0-2, Brewer 0-3), Nicholls 8-21 (McClanahan 3-8, Moore 1-1, Buford 1-2, McGhee 1-2, Jones 1-3, K.Johnson 1-4, Harvey 0-1). Fouled Out_Gonzalez, K.Johnson. Rebounds_SE Louisiana 28 (Gonzalez 9), Nicholls 30 (Jones 7). Assists_SE Louisiana 15 (Julien 7), Nicholls 16 (K.Johnson 5). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 16, Nicholls 23. A_566 (3,800).

