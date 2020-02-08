Listen Live Sports

Nicholls 88, Sam Houston St. 82

February 8, 2020 7:17 pm
 
SAM HOUSTON ST. (15-9)

Mitchell 3-5 3-3 9, Bowie 2-9 2-3 6, Nutall 8-15 11-12 28, Smith 3-7 2-2 8, Swoope 3-5 0-1 8, Tikhonenko 1-1 0-0 3, D.Jones 0-2 1-2 1, Bryant 2-3 5-8 9, Lampley 0-2 0-0 0, C.Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Furlong 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 26-53 25-33 82.

NICHOLLS (15-9)

Alatishe 4-7 7-10 15, Harvey 1-3 2-2 4, K.Johnson 6-9 18-20 33, A.Jones 7-11 1-2 18, McClanahan 1-6 0-0 2, Buford 3-7 2-2 11, McGhee 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 2-4 0-0 5, Lyons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 30-36 88.

Halftime_Nicholls 45-39. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 5-15 (Swoope 2-4, Thomas 1-1, Tikhonenko 1-1, Nutall 1-4, Bowie 0-1, Bryant 0-1, D.Jones 0-1, Lampley 0-1, Smith 0-1), Nicholls 10-25 (A.Jones 3-5, K.Johnson 3-6, Buford 3-7, Moore 1-3, McGhee 0-1, McClanahan 0-3). Fouled Out_Mitchell, Smith, Harvey, McClanahan, Buford. Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 24 (Nutall, Smith 4), Nicholls 25 (Alatishe 14). Assists_Sam Houston St. 9 (Bowie, Nutall 2), Nicholls 11 (K.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 26, Nicholls 27. A_743 (3,800).

Sports News
The Associated Press

