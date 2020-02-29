Listen Live Sports

Nicholls 92, New Orleans 68

February 29, 2020 6:43 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (8-20)

Gates 3-5 0-0 6, Key 2-4 1-2 5, Carson 1-4 0-0 2, Freeman 2-6 1-4 5, B.Robinson 4-11 7-8 18, Green 6-13 6-7 19, Myers 2-4 1-2 5, Berzat 2-2 1-1 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Riek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 17-24 68.

NICHOLLS (20-10)

Harvey 7-13 1-1 16, Clement 1-4 2-2 5, Hunter 4-8 1-1 10, McClanahan 6-11 0-0 15, Moore 2-6 0-0 5, K.Johnson 5-9 2-2 15, Alatishe 3-5 2-2 8, Jones 4-6 1-2 10, McGhee 0-2 2-2 2, Lyons 3-5 0-2 6, Buford 0-1 0-0 0, Terrell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 11-14 92.

Halftime_Nicholls 52-31. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 5-14 (B.Robinson 3-8, Brown 1-3, Green 1-3), Nicholls 11-27 (K.Johnson 3-6, McClanahan 3-6, Moore 1-1, Harvey 1-2, Jones 1-2, Clement 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Buford 0-1, McGhee 0-1, Terrell 0-1). Rebounds_New Orleans 24 (B.Robinson 8), Nicholls 41 (Alatishe 9). Assists_New Orleans 9 (B.Robinson 5), Nicholls 18 (K.Johnson, Jones 4). Total Fouls_New Orleans 16, Nicholls 17. A_737 (3,800).

