Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85

NICHOLLS (19-10)

Alatishe 7-10 0-0 14, Harvey 5-11 1-1 11, K.Johnson 5-9 0-2 12, A.Jones 6-10 5-6 17, McClanahan 8-12 0-0 20, McGhee 1-3 3-4 6, Lyons 4-6 0-0 8, Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Buford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-66 9-14 93.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-23)

McKenzie 2-4 1-1 5, Uloko 4-7 0-2 8, DuBose 7-14 3-3 19, Gates 6-12 2-2 18, Murphy 3-6 2-2 9, Stent 0-3 2-2 2, Dalton 2-3 0-0 4, Pierre 3-4 0-0 8, Gomes 5-6 0-0 10, Thomasson 1-1 0-0 2, Iyeyemi 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 10-12 85.

Halftime_Nicholls 46-37. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 8-18 (McClanahan 4-7, K.Johnson 2-4, McGhee 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Buford 0-1, A.Jones 0-2), Houston Baptist 9-18 (Gates 4-9, Pierre 2-2, DuBose 2-3, Murphy 1-2, Stent 0-2). Rebounds_Nicholls 30 (Harvey 11), Houston Baptist 23 (Uloko, Murphy 4). Assists_Nicholls 20 (K.Johnson 6), Houston Baptist 21 (DuBose 6). Total Fouls_Nicholls 14, Houston Baptist 14. A_595 (1,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.