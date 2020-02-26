Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85

February 26, 2020 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

NICHOLLS (19-10)

Alatishe 7-10 0-0 14, Harvey 5-11 1-1 11, K.Johnson 5-9 0-2 12, A.Jones 6-10 5-6 17, McClanahan 8-12 0-0 20, McGhee 1-3 3-4 6, Lyons 4-6 0-0 8, Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Buford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-66 9-14 93.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-23)

McKenzie 2-4 1-1 5, Uloko 4-7 0-2 8, DuBose 7-14 3-3 19, Gates 6-12 2-2 18, Murphy 3-6 2-2 9, Stent 0-3 2-2 2, Dalton 2-3 0-0 4, Pierre 3-4 0-0 8, Gomes 5-6 0-0 10, Thomasson 1-1 0-0 2, Iyeyemi 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 10-12 85.

Halftime_Nicholls 46-37. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 8-18 (McClanahan 4-7, K.Johnson 2-4, McGhee 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Buford 0-1, A.Jones 0-2), Houston Baptist 9-18 (Gates 4-9, Pierre 2-2, DuBose 2-3, Murphy 1-2, Stent 0-2). Rebounds_Nicholls 30 (Harvey 11), Houston Baptist 23 (Uloko, Murphy 4). Assists_Nicholls 20 (K.Johnson 6), Houston Baptist 21 (DuBose 6). Total Fouls_Nicholls 14, Houston Baptist 14. A_595 (1,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound