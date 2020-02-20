Listen Live Sports

NJIT halts five-game loss string, holds off Stetson 78-69

February 20, 2020 9:59 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Cooks had 25 points as NJIT topped Stetson 78-69 on Thursday night.

Shyquan Gibbs had 12 points for NJIT (8-18, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Reilly Walsh added 11 points. Levar Williams had 10 points.

Christiaan Jones had 19 points for the Hatters (15-13, 9-4), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Jahlil Rawley added 18 points. Rob Perry had 15 points.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated NJIT 65-64 on Jan. 23. NJIT plays Florida Gulf Coast at home on Saturday. Stetson matches up against Liberty on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

