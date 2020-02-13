NKU looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

IUPUI (6-20, 2-11) vs. Northern Kentucky (18-7, 10-3)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its fifth straight conference win against IUPUI. Northern Kentucky’s last Horizon loss came against the Wright State Raiders 95-63 on Jan. 24. IUPUI fell 80-79 in overtime to Milwaukee in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: IUPUI’s Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Mike DePersia have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Minnett has directly created 41 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Norse are 4-7 when opponents score more than 65 points.

STREAK STATS: Northern Kentucky has scored 80 points per game and allowed 61.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 8.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

